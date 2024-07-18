Kenya: Tifa Poll Rates Police Response to Protests As Excessive

Nairobi — Three in four Kenyans polled in an opinion survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) say police used excessive force during the Gen Z-led protests triggered by the Finance Bill 2024.

The pollster projected the sentiment on the use of excessive force by police at 75 per cent, against 17 per cent of the respondents who felt police used an appropriate level of force.

"The perception of excessive force used by the police during protests is widespread, with significant concerns highlighted in the Nairobi and Nyanza regions," the pollster explained in a bulletin released Thursday.

TIFA surveyed the respondents on July 16 and 17.

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

Rights groups have accused police of using disproportionate force against the protesters.

Breach of peace

The protests which spanned over the last three weeks spiraled into violence, looting and destruction of property with the climax being on June 25 when protesters breached the security cordon into Parliament Buildings and attempted to torch a section of it.

A section of protestors targeted the Supreme Court and City Hall, setting the latter ablaze.

The 2010 Constitution guarantees the right to protest but the Nation Police Service is empowered to develop regulations to ensure peaceful protests within the confines of the law.

The law requires protest organisers to inform the police of planned demonstrations and intended routes.

The National Police Service Act (2011) provides overall guidance on the use of force by police officers with the Public Order Act (2012) empowering officers to disperse a public assembly where there is a clear or imminent danger of breach of peace.

Police Service Standing Orders provide for the lawful use of force to suppress or disperse a riotous mob.