Ethiopia: PM Abiy Dicusses With Irish Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Micheál Martin

18 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Micheál Martin in his office today.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of bilateral issues. The premier wrote on X that, "Pleased to receive the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin, and his delegation today for bilateral discussions on a number of issues."

Last night, a delegation led by Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit to Ethiopia.

