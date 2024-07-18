Ethiopia, Iran Express Desire to Collaborate in Agriculture Sector

18 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Minister of Agriculture Girma Amente discussed with the Ambassador of Iran to Ethiopia, Ali Akbar, on the issues that will enable them to exchange experience regarding agricultural investment and new technologies.

The Minister of Agriculture appreciated the commitment of the Iran government to work with Ethiopia in the field of agriculture.

He expressed Ethiopia's desire to acquire knowledge in agricultural technologies from Iran.

The minister added that Ethiopia has a favorable environment for agricultural investment and confirmed that Iranian investors can come to Ethiopia and invest in the sector.

Iran Ambassador Ali Akbar, on his part, expressed the desire of Iran's government to work together with Ethiopia on the exchange of agricultural experience and knowledge.

