Kenyan Ambassador to France Pays Courtesy Call to Team Kenya in Miramas Ahead of Paris Olympics

Miramas, France — Kenyan Ambassador to France Betty Cherwon paid a courtesy call to Team Kenya at their pre-Olympics camp in Miramas, assuring maximum support.

Cherwon arrived on Wednesday evening and was welcomed at the residential camp by General Team Manager, Dimmy Kisalu before sharing dinner with the team.

She then accompanied the team to training on Thursday morning where she witnessed Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala, the Kenya 7s team and Malkia Strikers sharpen their skills.

"I am here to make sure that our athletes feel at home. We will take care of them and provide the much support they need because they are our ambassadors," Ambassador Cherwon said.

"You have prepared well, now the only thing left is to represent your country... go out there are fly our Kenyan flag proudly and high," she added.

The Ambassador acknowledged that the partnership between Kenya and France has been strengthen by the Memorandum of Understanding between Miramas and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

"Miramas has been of importance to our athletes to train and prepare for Olympics. Miramas and Kenya have a good relationship, they have generously hosted Team Kenya by going out of their way and this boosts the relationship between Kenya and France. Miramas is twinning with Elgeyo Marakwet County as part of the benefits," she underscored.

With Kenyans living in France and across Europe eagerly waiting to throw their support behind Team Kenya commencing with the Shujaa July 24 at Stade de France when they kick-off against Argentina, Ambassador Cherwon confirned that a fan base will be set up in the stadium.

"Kenyans have already regrouped together to give our team the moral support they need. We will have a welcoming dinner in Paris before the games hopefully July 25 in corroboration with the Ministry of Sports and Culture as well as our French hosts here to give the players oomph."

The Ambassador urged Kenyans to pay a visit to "Kenya House" where they will have an opportunity for meet and greet.

"We are taking advantage of the Olympics to showcase Kenya's heritage and culture on the sidelines through "Kenya House" where Kenyans living in France will be able to come and interact with their stars."

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-