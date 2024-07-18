South Africa: 'Rain Is a Blessing,' Says Parliament Speaker As Ramaphosa Prepares to Deliver Maiden GNU Speech

18 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi and Velani Ludidi

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to deliver his maiden GNU speech for the 7th Administration at 7pm on Thursday, with the wet weather potentially affecting outdoor proceedings. His address is expected to have a hint of nostalgia, as the country celebrates Mandela Day. Just hours before, the Progressive Caucus - consisting of parties on the opposition benches - set out its charter in opposition to the GNU.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min The Opening of Parliament (OPA) takes place in rain-soaked Cape Town on Mandela Day, which is symbolic of the tune the Government of National Unity (GNU) will have to take in order to serve South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech comes off the back of a two-day lekgotla that was held in Pretoria last weekend, where the GNU discussed the key priorities for the next five years.

All parties presented their manifestos in an attempt to identify the most pressing matters, such as unemployment, poverty, inequality and fighting crime and corruption.

The speech is also meant to embody the nine key priorities in the GNU statement of intent, signed by all parties that form the pact. These include strengthening local government, achieving rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and undertaking common programmes against racism, sexism, tribalism and other forms of intolerance.

The statement wants law enforcement agencies to stringently address crime, corruption and gender-based violence, as well as to build national security capabilities.

The foreign policy proposal for the pact is expected to be based on human rights, constitutionalism, national interest, solidarity, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

