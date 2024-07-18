Kenya: Editors Guild Demands Deployment of Police to Media Houses After Social Media Threats On RMS Journalists

18 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Kenya Editors' Guild wants the government to provide security to media houses following recent attacks during the ongoing youth led protests.

KEG President Zubeidah Kananu in a statement asserted that she was concerned about threats being directed toward the media from various quotas, terming them as aspects that undermine journalists' safety.

"The Guild would like to condemn the threats being peddled on social media by anonymous individuals, who have also threatened to storm the media house. We would like to condemn the continued attacks on journalists being targeted for their work or in the line of duty," read the statement by KEG in part.

The Guild highlighted that such actions are not isolated incidents, noting a troubling trend of attacks on media houses and individual journalists.

The statements come on the back of cases of brute force directed at the media by the police during the genZ demonstrations.

On Tuesday, a Nakuru based correspondent for Kameme TV and radio based Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki, was on Tuesday shot while reporting on protests.

Earlier, police arrested veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho in Nairobi's Lavington area, an incident which police claimed was a case of mistaken identity.

The incidents have sparked widespread condemnation among media circles.

PHIDEL KIZITO

