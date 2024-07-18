South Africa: Security Measures in Place for Opening of Parliament Address

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is satisfied with the security measures that have been put in place for the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) this evening.

"Just like many other major events that have taken place without disruptions nor incidents in the City of Cape Town this year alone, the NATJOINTS is confident that the OPA will take place in a safe and secure environment," spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

The NATJOINTS is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations throughout the country and is led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), State Security Agency (SSA) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The NATJOINTS has this year alone successfully policed a number of major events, including the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE), the first sitting of the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures, as well as the Presidential Inauguration, among others.

Mathe said throughout the policing of all these events, stability prevailed throughout the country and no major incidents and no disruptions were reported.

"This as a direct result of the competence and capabilities of the country's law enforcement agencies coordinated and led by the NATJOINTS."

She emphasised that only people who are accredited and authorised to be around the City Hall will be allowed in and around the venue.

Mathe also warned members of the public against committing any illegal acts, as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner.

"Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law. Those who wish to protest, are urged to do so peacefully and must at all times consider the applicable laws of the country. To this end, high density operations under Operation Shanela are continuing through increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols will be conducted."

She said stabilising operations and the deployment of members at crime hotspots to ensure heightened integrated crime prevention operations, are also underway.

A notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within five nautical miles and twelve thousand feet above sea level to the Cape Town City Hall.

Mathe also advised all flyers operating drones that the area is a strictly no drone zone.

"Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Central Airspace management. Transgressors will be dealt with."

She added that road closures have been put in place and are being communicated accordingly.

"The NATJOINTS co-chairs affirm the NATJOINTS state of readiness. Law enforcement agencies are already on the ground and are ready to deliver a safe and secure event," Mathe said.

Mathe expressed gratitude to the residents of Cape Town for their warm reception and cooperation, and requested the continued cooperation of all dignitaries, including the attendees and participants attending the 2024 OPA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the OPA at 7pm.