Zimbabwe: Just in - Abusive Chinese Nationals Deported After Bindura Scandal

TWO Chinese nationals, who were recorded abusing locals suspected of stealing fuel from Makanga Mine in Bindura where one of them is a manager have been deported.

A video of the two's heinous act was widely circulated online leading to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers arresting them.

In the video, the two unnamed Chinese nationals ordered the locals to be tied onto and hoisted by a loader.

The news of their deportation was shared by Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana on X.

"The two foreign nationals involved in this abuse depicted on a video that went viral were deported today (Wednesday)," said Mangwana.