South Africa: Train Commuters Receive Blankets On Mandela Day

Christmas came early for train commuters at the Cape Town train station this morning, when Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni handed over blankets to them.

One of those who received a blanket was Bulelani Fumbeza from Keisriver, who told SAnews he was happy to have received this special gift on Mandela Day.

"I am happy to receive the blanket on Madiba's birthday and on a cold day like today. I am going to use the blanket to warm myself while watching the OPA [Opening of Parliament Address] this evening," said a beaming Fumbeza.

He added that he will never forgot that he received a gift on Madiba's birthday.

Echoing the same sentiments was Andile Mchunu who lives on the streets of Cape Town.

"I will forever be grateful for this gift, and I will never forget Madiba's birthday. I wish our new government could do more and provide us with jobs and houses," Mchunu said.

The distribution of the blankets came as the world today commemorates Mandela Day and the day in which President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) at 7pm.

Ntshavheni was accompanied by Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

Minister Ntshavheni used the opportunity to encourage commuters and members of the public to tune in to the OPA, which will take place at the Cape Town City Hall.

"We encourage South Africans to watch the President opening Parliament for the seventh administration this evening," Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Turning her attention to the youth, the Minister encouraged young people not only to watch the address, but to also visit the City Hall chambers to learn more about former President Nelson Mandela.

The Ministers and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) officials visited the station to raise awareness about the OPA, amongst others.

The Cape Town station - which is used by many commuters, especially during peak hours - was chosen as it is the main station in Cape Town and because of its proximity to the City Hall.

Also as part of this morning's activation, the Ministers joined the Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and PRASA officials in the unveiling of the 30 years of democracy branded train. This as the country commemorates 30 years of freedom and democracy.

After the unveiling of the Democracy Train, the Ministers embarked on a walkabout at the station.

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the birth of South Africa's democratic government, a milestone that Nelson Mandela was instrumental in achieving. Globally, he became the symbol of freedom and democracy.

For the 67 years that he spent in prison, fighting for the freedom of South Africa, the government calls upon everyone to spend at least 67 minutes doing something that will have a positive impact and bring lasting change to the lives of those in our communities.