Mauritius: Minister Bholah Confers Award to Graduates of the Director Development Program

The Mauritius Institute of Directors (MIoD) in collaboration with the Open University of Mauritius, held its Convocation Ceremony to confer awards to its graduates who completed their Postgraduate Diploma and Postgraduate Certificate in Corporate Governance under its Director Development Program, this morning at the Hennessy Park Hotel, in Ebène.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, graced the ceremony. Other eminent personalities, including the Director-General of Open University of Mauritius, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, the Chief Executive Officer of the MIoD, Mrs Sheila Ujoodha as well as the Chairperson of the MIoD, Mr Mark Watkinson, were also present on the occasion.

A Memorandum of Understanding to renew the partnership of the MIoD and the Open University of Mauritius in regards to the running of the Director Development Program, was also signed.

In his address, Minister Soomilduth Bholah commended the collaborative efforts of the MIoD and the Open University of Mauritius for successfully running the Director Development Programme designed at enhancing corporate governance.

He congratulated the graduates for having successfully completed their program, underlining that the Director Development Programme has enabled them to acquire essential skills such as critical thinking, strategic analysis, and a deep understanding of governance frameworks.

As leaders, emphasised Minister Bholah, you have been empowered to shape organisations that not only thrive, but also contribute positively to the economy and society, adding that the newly acquired skills are vital for driving change.

Moreover, the Minister highlighted that corporate governance is a cornerstone of a thriving financial ecosystem and a fundamental pillar of sustainable economic growth.

He remarked that corporate governance ensures transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour in all aspects of business operations, further pointing out that effective corporate governance on the other hand, fosters trust, ensures sustainable growth, enhances reputation and boosts investors' confidence.

It is the bedrock upon which we build resilient institutions that can withstand economic challenges and adapt to change, he added.

In addition, the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance reiterated his commitment to promoting an environment where corporate governance thrives and that encourage best practices as well as empower organisations to embrace transparency and ethical standards, he stated.

He underpinned the significance of education and awareness as key pillars to uphold the integrity of the country's jurisdiction and International Financial Centre, and pointed to the Director Development Programme as a flagship programme which goes in that direction.

The Minister also urged the graduates to embrace the values instilled in them during this program and to be advocates for integrity, champions of diversity, and stewards of ethical practices.