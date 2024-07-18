Zimbabwe: Mliswa in Court for Possession of Crystal Meth

18 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

The trial of the daughter of politician and village head Temba Mliswa, M'diwa Chanetsa, who was found in possession of 1,3 grammes of crystal meth, will start on July 29.

Mliswa (20) is being jointly charged with her accomplice Tawanda Chigudu (27) for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The duo appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Simon Kandiyero this morning.

Mliswa is out on bail while her accomplice has been in custody since February when they made their initial appearance in court.

State prosecutor, Mr Bonface Musvaire said on February 22 at around midday, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the two had drugs at a house in Avonlea, Harare.

The detectives visited the house at around 1pm and searched it. They seized one sachet of crystal meth that was under a sofa in the dining room.

Mliswa and Chigudu were subsequently arrested.

A preliminary field test on the seized suspected crystal meth was carried out and it tested positive.

