Zimbabwe: Palestinian Envoy Conducts Lecture With History Students

Palestinian Ambassador, Dr Tamer Almassri yesterday conducted a special lecture with history students from High Achievers College at their Embassy in Harare.

Ambassador Almassri said despite the brutal occupation of Palestine and the genocide in Gaza by Israel, the people of Palestine will fight using all means necessary permitted by international law until Palestine is fully liberated.

He said the Palestinian people will never raise the white flag.

The special lecture comes as the Embassy of Palestine in Zimbabwe partnered with learning institutions to exchange information about the Zimbabwean and Palestinian struggle through the establishment of the Palestine Press Club.

The Palestine Press Club was established at the Zimbabwe Open University campus in Harare and the Harare Polytechnic College and it is expected to spread to other learning institutions across the country.

Ambassador Almassri said the press club seeks to strengthen the existing relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine through information exchange.