Tunisia: Maddouri, WB's Arrobbio Discuss Money Transfers to Children Under Amen Social Programme

Tunis — Supporting money transfers to children under the AMEN social programme took centre stage at a meeting held Thursday between Social Affairs Minister Kamel Maddouri and World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Tunisia Alexandre Arrobbio.

Cooperation relations between the Social Affairs Ministry and the WB and ways to foster them were reviewed during the meeting.

An overview of new cooperation projects to further improve the social protection sector was given on this occasion.

Arrobbio voiced willingness to support the ministry in implementing these new projects.

The meeting was attended by WB social protection expert Mohamed El Aziz Ben Ghachem.