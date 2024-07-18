South Africa: SA Reserve Bank Holds Key Repo Rate Steady, but Signals Positive Outlook

18 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

In a widely expected move, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago confirmed that the Monetary Policy Committee had elected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%.

Four Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members preferred an unchanged stance and two preferred a reduction of 25 basis points. MPC members agreed that the restrictive policy was appropriate to stabilise inflation at 4.5%, given the inflation risks.

"Economic performance in the first half of the year was disappointing. The economy contracted slightly in the first quarter, by 0.1%, and recent data, including last week's mining and manufacturing numbers, have caused us to trim our second quarter growth estimate modestly, to 0.6%.

"Over the medium term, we expect somewhat faster growth, supported by a more reliable electricity supply and improving logistics, among other factors," Kganyago said. However, he tempered this with the proviso that the revised growth projections remained below longer-run historical averages, of about 2%.

Inflation expected to dip

Inflation came in at 5.2% for May, unchanged from April and still at the upper end of the 3% to 6% target range. The Reserve Bank is now expecting headline consumer price inflation for this year to be 4.9%, compared with 5.1% at the previous meeting. Over the next few quarters, headline inflation is expected to dip below the 4.5% midpoint, mainly because of fuel and food prices. This outlook is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.