Sudan: The United States Announces Nearly $203 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Sudan

@PowerUSAID
Sudan has become the largest displacement crisis in the world.
18 July 2024
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)
press release

Washington, DC — Today, the United States, through the USAID and U.S. Department of State, announced an additional $203 million in additional urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan. The funding includes nearly $25 million from USAID and more than $178 million from the U.S. Department of State to support food, protection, health, nutrition, shelter, cash, and agriculture assistance. The funding will also help provide training and other support to small business owners, and market-based assistance for vulnerable people, including refugees and internally displaced persons. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced the funding following a meeting on Sudan at the U.S. Mission to the UN in New York.

This announcement comes less than one month after the release of a report on the historic levels of food insecurity in Sudan, with 25.6 million people in urgent need of food assistance, including 755,000 people on the brink of starvation. Fourteen areas of the country face a risk of Famine, largely driven by obstruction of humanitarian assistance by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Despite the ongoing obstruction of aid, humanitarian organizations continue to provide critical assistance throughout the country. This new funding will support U.S. partners inside of Sudan and in the neighboring countries to continue to scale up and sustain response capacity and to help avoid breaks in the delivery of life-saving relief for the most vulnerable.

The United States continues to stand with the people of Sudan and calls for other donors to step forward in the face of historic humanitarian needs. The SAF and RSF must immediately return to the negotiating table to end this war that has caused so much suffering for the people of Sudan.

USAID SUDAN CRISIS RESPONSE

Read the original article on USAID.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Agency for International Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.