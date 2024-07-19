South Africa: Government Pushes for Affordable Healthcare for All

Equitable, accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare, will be high on the agenda of the seventh administration, over the next five years.

"An important task of the next five years is to ensure that we also reduce the high cost of living by ensuring that everyone in South Africa has equal access to equitable, accessible and affordable quality healthcare."

As the government moves forward with implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI), the President said that the State will concentrate on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, enhancing the training of healthcare personnel, and utilising technology to improve healthcare management.

"While there is much contestation around the NHI, there is broad agreement that we must draw on the resources and capabilities of both the public and private sectors to meet the healthcare needs of all South Africans equally," he said.

READ | President Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

In his address on Thursday night, the President outlined the new government's agenda, priorities, and policies for the next five years during a joint sitting of the newly constituted two Houses of Parliament (National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces).

The Opening of Parliament signifies the formal start of the parliamentary year, following the May 29 elections.

"In implementing the NHI, we are confident that we will be able to bring stakeholders together, and that we will be able to resolve differences and clarify misunderstandings."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, emphasised the department's commitment to forge ahead with implementing the NHI in phases, in his Budget Vote Speech.

He announced that the implementation of the NHI was already in phase 2.

The Minister told Parliamentarians that there was no debate that South Africa is one of the most unequal societies in the world.

"If you want to see what inequality means, come to the health sector in South Africa. Within the borders of the same country, some are getting world-class healthcare, while others get such poor healthcare, you may believe we live in different countries," he said at the time.

However, he said the country can no longer sustain such "gross inequality".

READ | Dept committed to implementing NHI in phases

The Minister also took the time to call on the Members of Parliament to discuss areas which need to be ironed out instead of "throwing the baby out with the bathwater".