Cabinet will be convening a further strategy session to consider the Medium-Term Development Plan, which will translate the Government of National Unity priorities into a detailed plan and interventions that government will implement over the next five years.

Delivering the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the plan will set out a well-defined vision and strategic plan that outlines clear goals and includes specific, measurable objectives and a roadmap for achieving them.

"These goals will be properly aligned with the Budget, which will support the implementation of these objectives. In all this work, the National Development Plan Vision 2030 remains the defining blueprint for our country's growth and development.

The National Development Plan aims to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030.

"We will also draw inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union's Agenda 2063 in crafting our Medium-Term Development Plan," President Ramaphosa said.

The President noted that the recent Cabinet Lekgotla underscored the determination of all members of the Government of National Unity to work together to advance the interests of all South Africans.

"It noted with appreciation the commitment and great enthusiasm with which the newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers, as well as Premiers, have embarked on their duties," President Ramaphosa said.

The Government of National Unity has resolved to dedicate the next five years to actions that will advance three strategic priorities, including inclusive growth and job creation; reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.