At least seven people have been confirmed dead after a police patrol truck on which they were travelling overturned.

The incident happened at Kabaale village in Kikuube district when a police patrol van on which they were travelling got involved in an accident.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, said the vehicle was carrying suspects by the time the accident happened.

Three police officers and other occupants of the patrol died on the spot, according to eye witnesses.

He added that two other police officers were taken to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.