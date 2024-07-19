Tanzania: More Relief to Farmers As Maize Seed Subsidies Announced

Songwe — Maize farmers are set to benefit from subsidised maize seeds starting in September, aimed at alleviating financial burden ahead of the planting season.

The Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe said during President Samia Suluhu Hassan meeting at Tunduma town in Songwe yesterday that subsidised prices for maize seeds would begin in September.

"The reduction in maize seed prices through subsidies aims to ease financial burdens on farmers and enhance crop production," Minister Bashe said noting the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to ensure food security and sustainability in Tanzania.

The announcement comes on the heels of the government's decision to raise maize purchase prices through the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to 700/- per kilogramme, up from 600/-, as directed by President Samia earlier in the week.

Maize seed subsidies will cap subsidies to fertilisers introduced in 2023/2024 season to help lower prices of the vital inputs and boost maize production.

On Wednesday President Samia directed the Agriculture Minister to increase maize prices to 700/- per kilogramme to be bought through the NFRA a day after the agriculture minister announced the buying prices had been increased from 500/- to 600/- per kilogramme.

Addressing disparities in maize prices across regions, Bashe highlighted that maize in Momba were being sold at 40,000/- per 100-kilogramme sack, while in Tunduma, prices range between 50,000/- and 52,000/-.

To address these discrepancies, NFRA will begin purchasing maize at a standardised price of 70,000/-per 100-kilogramme sack starting next week.

"We are committed to ensuring fair compensation for our farmers," Minister Bashe said.

"By standardising prices and introducing seed subsidies, we support farmers and promote a stable agricultural sector."

This initiative follows President Samia directives following her three-day tour in Rukwa, where she inaugurated several development projects. Farmers in the region complained of the low maize prices.

The government's efforts also aim to curb illegal maize smuggling to neighbouring Zambia, where prices are more attractive.

Minister Bashe urged farmers to utilise official channels, assuring that subsidised prices provide sufficient incentives without resorting to illegal trade.

In addition to seed subsidies, the government plans to extend fertiliser subsidies until the 2025/26 agricultural season, aiming to bolster production and secure food supplies.

An operation will commence next week to shut down factories producing counterfeit seeds in Mlowo, tackling economic sabotage.

To streamline payments, NFRA will implement digital scales and ensure direct payment to farmers within seven to 14 days.

Small-scale traders are permitted to purchase maize in villages but must not offer less than 600 shillings per kilogramme, ensuring fair trade practices.

Future plans include constructing large warehouses in Kakozi and expanding irrigation capacity in Songwe to 50,000 hectares by 2025/26.

Minister Bashe also cautioned against fertiliser smuggling, citing ongoing investigations into major cases.

Minister for Works, Innocent Bashungwa, highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects during the stopover, mentioning that several roads are still awaiting inauguration.

He said that El Niño rains caused significant damage to infrastructure, with the government allocating substantial funds for repairs.

Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, reported improvements at the port, increasing truck traffic and cargo volumes significantly.

These enhancements have nearly doubled revenue, although they also present new challenges.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Mohamed Mchengerwa, emphasised the economic importance of the Songwe region, citing new markets and modern facilities built under President Samia's leadership.

He addressed the issue of Tunduma council's debts, announcing significant repayments and urging contractors to support the government.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, discussed efforts to resolve trade challenges at the Tunduma border and emphasised the government's commitment to industrial development.

He highlighted the allocation of land for industries and a dry port in Songwe and the removal of non-tariff barriers to boost trade.