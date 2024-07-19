Tanzania: Chinese Investors Invited in Blue Economy

Zanzibar — The Administration of Shandong Province of China has shown interest in investing in various development areas in the isles.

The delegation led by the Vice-Chairman of Shandong Province Mr Zhang Xinwen expressed the interest when they met President Hussein Mwinyi at the State House.

President Mwinyi invited the investors to invest in various areas including the blue economy sector.

"We still have many areas including opportunities in fishing, tourism, sea transport and agriculture and the government guarantees security and good environment of investing and doing business with improved infrastructures," Dr Mwinyi said.

He explained that the people of Zanzibar are proud of the existing strong Zanzibar-China historical relation that has enabled medical personnel from China including Shandong province to serve in Zanzibar for many years.

"We thank China government and medical personnels for the ongoing support in improving healthcare in the Islands of Zanzibar, providing services in various hospitals," said Dr Mwinyi as Mr Zhang utilised the opportunity to invite the Zanzibar President to visit the province.

President Mwinyi accepted the invitation to visit Shandong Province.

The Province Vice-Chairman thanked Zanzibar government and its people for the good reception, which further cements the relations.

"We will find areas to invest in blue economy and agriculture," Mr Zhang said.

Meanwhile the Switzerland Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Didier Chassot met Dr Mwinyi and discussed various issues including strengthening relationship between Switzerland and Zanzibar, according to a statement from the State House.