Angola Rises Two Positions in FIFA Ranking

Luanda — Angola moved up two places in the Ranking of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), from 92nd to 90th position, with 1255.65 points.

The list is led by Argentina, champion of the 2022 World Cup and Copa America'2024, with 1901.48 points.

In the Ranking, updated on Thursday in Zurich (Switzerland), Angola is now the 18th African among the 53 countries with a score on the list of the governing body of the sport in the world.

The Palancas Negras (nick name of the National Football Team), are in fourth position among the Portuguese-speaking countries, surpassed only by Brazil (5th 1785.61pts), Portugal (8th with 1741.43 pts) and Cape Verde (65th with 1380.53 pts).

Angola's rise in the FIFA Ranking has been frequent since the Portuguese, Pedro Gonçalves, took over as coach of the National Team.

On February 15 of this year, the country emerged from the three-digit group, reaching the quarter-finals of last January's CAN in Côte d'Ivoire.

At the time, he rose 24 places, which allowed it to leave the 117th place, with 1169.05 pts, to the 93rd, with 1238.11pts.

By appearing in this double-digit category, Angola recovers the position lost on December 3, 2015, in which it fell seven places (105th, with 330 pts). The next update takes place on September 19th. JAD/MC/DOJ