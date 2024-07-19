Luena — The ombudswoman, Florbela Araújo, highlighted, this Thursday, in Luena, Moxico province, the presence and leadership of women in the country, which is 'in great development'.

Speaking at a lecture on the 'role of the ombudsperson as a defender of women's rights', at the Casa da Cultura do Luena, the official said that today women are demonstrating that they have the physical and intellectual capacities to occupy decision-making positions.

According to the ombudsperson, the President of the Republic, as the Holder of the Executive Power, has been concerned with increasing the presence of women in decision-making positions at all levels, in the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches.

He reiterated that women are the driving force to leverage a better world, far from the 'such and glaring' gender inequality that has been verified, so there is a need to empower them, as one of the ways to develop an increasingly just society.

He called on women to tirelessly continue to fulfill their role in society, as a way to contribute to the development of an increasingly just and good nation to live in.

Guaranteeing women's right to have access to opportunities and the freedom to flourish as full citizens is one of the most current priorities of social protection and development policies, the Ombudsperson recalled.

During her work agenda in the province of Moxico, the Ombudsperson carried out several activities, marked with meetings with representatives of the provincial government, justice bodies, representatives of civil society, as well as visits to prisons in the region. TC/YD/DOJ