Angola: Family Farming Produces More Than 80 Percent of Agricultural Food in Angola

19 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cazenga — The head of department of the Institute for Agrarian Development (IDA), Miguel Filho, reiterated on Thursday in Luanda that family farming in Angola is responsible for more than 80% of all agricultural production in the country.

According to the source, this agricultural production is responsible for food in the country, as it represents more than 90% of the entire sown area in Angola.

According to the official, who was speaking at the opening of the provincial workshop for dialogue and public consultation to prepare the national policy for the development of family farming, family farmers preserve traditional food products, contributing to a balanced diet.

For his part, the deputy governor of Luanda for the Economic sector, Jorge Augusto, said that family farming plays a crucial role in the provincial economy, as it is a vital source of subsistence and a fundamental pillar in the production of food security.

For Jorge Augusto, this form of production is also very important in the preservation of biodiversity and in the sustainable management of natural resources.

The representative in Angola of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Fund (FAO), Paulo Dias, argued that investment in family farming contributes to the empowerment of rural women, giving feedback for the future of the country, with improved production, good nutrition, a healthy environment and a better life for all.

According to the organization, this event aimed to ensure a broad participation of the main actors in agriculture in this productive segment in the process of formulating proposals for instruments and public policy for family farming, as well as responding to the challenges of family farming in the national development plan. KAM/ACS/QCB/DOJ

