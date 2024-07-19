Rwanda: Romeo Rapstar's 'Umuzungu W'igikara' LP Defies Trends With Individuality

Recently, I had the pleasure of chatting with Romeo Rapstar during the inaugural "I Am Hip Hop" festival, organized by his label, Green Ferry Music. The festival's mission, the rapper said, was to "put funds in the pockets of rappers."

That statement immediately piqued my interest.

In Rwanda, music hasn't yet become a substantial source of income, even for the top artistes, and this struggle is even more pronounced for hip hop musicians. Romeo Rapstar has, however, been relentlessly advocating for rappers, touring to build a fan base.

After his breakthrough collaborative album "Ihaho" with Dr Nganji in 2022, it became evident that he possessed a clear and ambitious vision.

As the era of trap music, specifically the Rwandan variant known as "Kinyatrap," began to wane in favor of the new "drill movement," I often wondered why Romeo didn't jump on the bandwagon like many others. The answer, I now realize, is simple: Romeo Rapstar is an old soul, committed to his unique path.

Romeo Rapstar, born Romeo Shema, started his music career in 2014 with the conscious rap trio Homeboys, alongside Khalfan Govinda and Crack Beats. Their single mixtape showcased his early dedication to old school rap.

By 2019, when Kinyatrap was the dominant genre, Romeo was experimenting with old school rap, a decision that paid off when he was featured by rap legend Jay Polly (RIP) in the track "Wiyitiki."

In 2020, Romeo Rapstar fully embraced the trap genre, and his latest album "Umuzungu w'Igikara" exemplifies his versatility. The 12-track album features standout tracks like "Biribyara," "Akagaruka," "Ruratuwe," and "Amayogi."

"Biribyara" serves as the album's intro and sets the tone with its anthem-like quality. Dr. Nganji's violin samples add a nationalistic touch, while Romeo reflects on the importance of staying true to one's roots. The track emphasizes the continuity of legacy and the importance of respecting one's origins.

On "Kidori," featuring Karambizi (formerly Dani Kard) and Slum Drip, Romeo Rapstar switches things up with a slow, lo-fi trap beat. In the track, Romeo outlines the things he won't do due to his principles, including war/fighting, unproductivity, satanic worship, and other issues. He also reflects on his rap journey, emphasizing his commitment to leaving behind a legacy of good deeds and building a future free of mistakes.

Karambizi adds a unique touch with his vocal style, blending singing with the beat and pondering why some people continue to underrate them. "Who are you? Who the f*** are you?" he repeatedly asks. The inclusion of Slum Drip, whose verses the rap community had been missing, adds depth to the track, and he certainly delivers on the rhymes.

"Ruratuwe" harkens back to the end of the 2010s trap era, with Romeo's purposeful mumble rap addressing themes of humility and divine reward. The track is filled with punchlines that challenge certain mindsets and remind listeners of the impending apocalypse.

"Bugagi," the fourth track on the album, left me feeling indifferent. Here's why: Bushali, a versatile artist, is featured and delivers a catchy chorus where he reflects on staying up late because money is never enough, despite others seeming to do well.

However, his verses mix in some mumble jumble, which dilutes the message. He does highlight Green Ferry Music's dominance and laughs at those trying to compete, asserting they can't touch him. While the track has viral potential due to the hook, its overall impact is underwhelming.

"Impuruza" is a melodic drill track where Romeo raps with urgency. The children's sample adds a haunting quality, and the catchy hook makes it a danceable hit.

The underdogs, or as critics call them: "skips."

While I didn't skip these tracks, their replay value has been low. Both "Ikivi" and "Ibikende" were released earlier with music videos but didn't gain much traction. With special promo, they might have fared better. In "Ikivi," the rapper hints that he'll always pay his respects because quality evolves with time, encouraging people to pursue their desires now--achievements are the real dreams of winners, after all.

"Ibikende" features one of the best trap hooks of the year: "within me is home, it's heaven, my body and soul in Eden." It sounds even catchier in Kinyarwanda. Think about it.

The album's standout tracks include "Akagaruka," "Jay Polly Tribute," "Amayogi," and "Philosophy."

"Akagaruka" stands out as a hidden gem of the album, with Bulldogg's feature being a perfect fit. Dr. Nganji's beat combines trap sounds with traditional Rwandan instrumentals, evoking nostalgia reminiscent of listening to theater on the radio.

The track delves into the realities of life in Kigali, with Bulldogg and Romeo Rapstar emphasizing their enduring presence. The lyricism invites listeners to appreciate their role in shaping history, despite the skeptics. When the back-to-back verse hits, the rappers remind listeners of the importance of money to avoid uncomfortable situations. "Kemo na Romeo Nakagaruka," indeed, I hope they collaborate again.

The "Jay Polly Tribute" is a nostalgic trip back to the early days of Rwandan rap, with Green P's feature adding authenticity.

The track emulates the 2000s rap style, with Green P reminiscing about his time at the top of the rap game with his crew Tough Gang. He recounts how detractors tried to undermine rap even as they relied on it to break into the industry.

Despite the uncertainty of success back then, Green P notes that their music still resonates on the streets. He describes the past as a time of war, now transitioning into a rebuilding phase.

Throughout the song, listeners are urged to heed the story of Makaveli. Romeo Rapstar's verse reflects his prophetic belief in their musical dreams: "those y'all used to call outlaws, now are up where y'all can't reach," he concludes, with a sample of "Kwicuma," one of Tough Gang's biggest songs, playing in the background.

This "Jay Polly Tribute" might be the standout track of the album, thanks to its meaningful sample selection, Green P's impactful return, and the heartfelt concept behind it. The energy on this track had listeners clamoring for an extended project featuring Green P.

Certainly! Here's a refined version of the paragraphs:

"Philosophy," featuring a Jersey Club trap mix beat and collaboration with Icenova, promotes values of hard work and financial independence.

Romeo Rapstar teams up with another trapper on the track "Amayogi," collaborating with Ngaara not to discuss the traditional Intore dance accessories, but rather to reflect on the changing times in the industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite early doubts of their longevity, they've persisted and now enjoy the fruits of their labor, lounging with wine and cigars on the balcony.

Ngaara's resonant vocals in the chorus question why others flee at his presence, pondering their fear. The rap also metaphorically compares modern relationship dynamics to the give-and-take of Halloween's trick-or-treat tradition, where every interaction benefits someone. In his verse, Romeo continues to rhyme about life's unfairness, observing how people tend to withdraw instead of offering support when someone falls, emphasizing the importance of resilience to overcome challenges.

"Umuzungu w'Igikara," the album's titular track and its finale, stands as its pinnacle. Romeo Rapstar blends his thoughts with a melancholic trap beat, reflecting on people's self-blame and his own journey overcoming life's obstacles. Rejecting pity, he values hard work over handouts, priding himself on independence and self-initiative.

The chorus adopts a sarcastic tone, challenging the fear of those who are both powerful and feared. His upbringing, not wealth or education, defines him, and he critiques those who talk but do not act. He humorously compares his image to money, acknowledging its transformative but sometimes unsightly nature.

As I conclude this extended review, it's clear that despite being underrated, Rapstar's music will endure on many playlists. His artistic journey hasn't sought mere acclaim but aims to empower fellow artists, as evidenced by his "Rapstars Experience" debut. His timelessness in the industry seems assured. Tap here to stream the full album on Spotify.