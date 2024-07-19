Rwanda: A Vision of Hope - Celebrating President Kagame and Rwanda's Transformation

opinion

Over the past 30 years, Rwanda has become a beacon of progress and unity under the visionary leadership of President Paul Kagame and RPF Inkotanyi as the engine of the government.

Despite the criticisms and misrepresentations from detractors, his impact on our nation is undeniable. As a witness to Rwanda's remarkable journey, I feel compelled to share my thoughts and experiences.

A tribute to President Kagame: Celebrating his leadership and vision

Dear President Paul Kagame, Congratulations, Sir. My mind, heart, and spirit compelled me to write this piece after witnessing the reactions of Rwanda's detractors following your victory announcement. I saw them intentionally misname you, and these words began to flow through my mind.

They call you a dictator, we consider you a father. They say you are a manipulator, for us, you are a motivator. They call you an intimidator, we know you are an elevator. You lifted our lives high, helping us reach for the sky. They say you are a killer, but to us, you are an inspirer.

They hate you because you don't serve their cause. You value us all as Rwandans, guiding us through thick and thin. You saved us, and ever since then, you have inspired us to dream and win.

You are ours, not theirs. You chose us, and we chose you. God gave you a mission, to grant us a vision. We look up to you, learning every day. You trained us to keep success in play. Rwanda has changed for the better and will continue to shine brighter

A leader with a vision

God blessed Kagame and bestowed upon him wisdom. With strong character and courage as his fuel, he led the battle to liberate our nation. He is the light of hope, perfectly shaped.

He is the pillar of our progress, the source of our success, and the catalyst of our happiness. He loves children like Jesus, his generosity boundless, his love for Rwandans endless.

A witness to tremendous achievements

I am a witness to his tremendous achievements and Rwanda's development. Born in Masisi, DRC, formerly Zaire, to parents born in exile, whose families were killed between 1959 and 1994. My grandparents escaped to Congo. When Rwanda was liberated, my family returned, and a son of Rwanda saw his homeland just months after birth.

As I grew, the country blossomed, constantly evolving. I tasted a divided society, where fear stifled conversation. I learned my country's history and witnessed the victory of unity. I saw the journey of reconciliation and the trauma of broken generations. I saw a healed generation raising the flag of our nation.

Homegrown solutions and international praise

The divide-and-rule system is a shame to the colonists. We were tested by division, lost our intersection, and were rescued by the decision of a leader with a vision of a united nation. From day one, his dedication and determination have been our source of motivation. In any situation, he never lacks a solution. Rwanda's homegrown solutions have taught valuable lessons to other nations and international organisations.

We witnessed infrastructure development and socio-economic progress. We saw the health system strengthened and the education system improved. We saw life expectancy rise and our country praised internationally. Policies and systems were reinforced, and in all areas, our country was reborn, reshaped, and developed.

Commitment of the younger generation

As the younger generation, we made a decision to protect our nation and maintain its momentum. We are the right seeds of light and friends of righteousness. At any cost, at any time, we are ready to fight. We will fight for the good cause, for our unity, and our country's sovereignty. We will protect our people and the land of Rwanda. We will keep our hands open, ready to support those in need whenever we are asked.

Gratitude to the older generation

To the older generation, you have been great mentors, and we are quick learners. Rest assured, the sons and daughters of our generation will never deceive you, not even for a second. The sacrifices during the weariness and the sleepless nights will never be taken for granted. Succession and continuity are assured. You have built a strong and impactful legacy for the next generations to come.

Message to the haters

To the haters, we have no time to waste. If you want to fight, we'll meet you on the battlefield. If you want to work with us, the gates are open. But if you just want to talk nonsense, perhaps we shall listen, but you don't deserve a response.

The author is a poet and life coach.