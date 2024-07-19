Botswana/Tunisia: Botswana Endure Narrow Loss to Tunisia

Botswana have slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat to hosts Tunisia in their second game of the Tunis Women's Cup on Monday but put up another strong showing to show their progress.

The only goal of the game was scored late in the second half at the Ariana Municipal Stadium, but it was another good workout for The Mares.

It follows a 0-0 draw with a strong Tanzania team in their opener on Saturday, yet more valuable experience for the side.

They will be hoping to claim a first ever title at the COSAFA Women's Championship (CWC) later this year, and this tournament in North Africa could prove vital preparation for that.

Botswana were unfortunate to go out in the pool stages of the CWC last year despite being unbeaten in their three games.

They were runners-up in 2020 and finished fourth the year before that.