Malawi: MCP Convention - Political Enemies Resort to Media Propaganda to Finish Chithyola Banda

Nyasatimes has received information with regards to blood war for the battle of the position of the secretary general in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with key competitors hitting hard to the extent of resorting to media propaganda to finish whom many regards as a frontrunner, Chithyola Banda.

The well laid out plan, sources have told us, is to use the media to provoke public anger and then buy off some individuals to call for investigation and later on force the President Lazarus Chakwera to fire him as the Minister of Finance.

"Those strategizing were hoping this will be done much more faster before August Convention so that the other competitors have the upper hand to defeat him," sources told us.

Added the source: "However all the propagandas are heating hard walls and surely CHITHYOLAs God is working wonders as these propagandas are being exposed way before they are executed."

Reports gathered, however, indicate that most delegates appear to be for Chithyola whose campaign has revolved on reviving the party from the grassroots.

"The only way that is making Chithyola survive is his integrity, humbleness and love for the party and people believe all these smear campaigns are aimed at finishing him politically," said the source.

Nyasatimes tried to get in contact with Chithyola but his phones went unanswered several times but when he picked up he denied commenting on the issue.

Chithyola is up against incumbent SG Eisenhower Mkaka and Richard Chimwendo.