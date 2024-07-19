Egypt, Norway Discuss Ways to Enhance Joint Cooperation

Minister of the Public Business Sector Engineer Mohamed Shimi met at the Ministry's headquarters in the Administrative Capital with Ambassador of Norway in Cairo Hilda Klemitsdal to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation between companies affiliated with the Ministry and Norwegian companies.

Engineer Mohamed Shimi welcomed the Norwegian ambassador and the accompanying delegation, noting the depth and distinction of relations between Egypt and Norway, the aspiration to develop economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries, and aiming to attract more Norwegian investments.

During the meeting, a number of investment opportunities and partnership areas available to companies affiliated with the Ministry were reviewed and discussed, as well as a follow-up on the position of the project to establish a solar energy station to provide electricity to the aluminum complex in Nag Hammadi in cooperation with the Norwegian company "Scatec", within the framework of the state's strategy to shift towards a green economy and expand the uses of New and renewable energy and compliance with environmental requirements to ensure sustainability and increase exports and open new markets, in the presence of Engineer Mohamed El Saadawi, Executive Managing Director of the Holding Company for Metallurgical Industries, Mohamed Amer, Executive Vice President of SCATEC for the Middle East and Africa, and Mohamed Hassouna, Advisor to the Minister for Investment and Restructuring.

Engineer Muhammad Shimi stressed that expanding cooperation with the private sector and enhancing its participation in development and modernization projects in subsidiaries, new expansions, and attracting foreign investments represent one of the main axes of the ministry's action plan, which includes supporting and deepening local manufacturing, developing industrial entities, reviving industries, achieving added value, and increasing employment rates.

For her part, the Norwegian Ambassador expressed her country's pride in cooperating with Egypt in many fields and its keenness to expand aspects of joint economic cooperation, noting the interest of Norwegian companies in investing and expanding in the Egyptian market.