Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls All to Continue Being Part of Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called upon all to continue being a part of this year's Green Legacy Initiative.

Pime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh joined staff members of the Prime Minister's Office in planting indigenous GreenLegacy seedlings within the Chaka compound.

The process of uprooting eucalyptus trees and replacing them with indigenous varieties has continued, Office of the Prime Minister stated.

Ethiopians across the nation are planting tree seedlings under the motto : "A Nation that Plants; A Generation that Sustains."

The nation has planned to plant 7.5 billion tree seedlings this rainy season as part of the Green Legacy Initiative campaign being underway across the country over the past five years.

The goal for this year is to reach 40 billion seedlings from the overall target of 50 billion. Ethiopia has so far planted more than 32.5 tree seedlings.

The initiative has already bearing fruits as Ethiopia's forest cover report had increased to 23.6 percent by 2023 from 17.2 percent in 2019.