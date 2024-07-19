Africa: Addis Ready to Host Preparatory Conference of 4th Int'l Conference On Financing for Development

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that preparations are underway to host a preparatory conference for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD) in Addis Ababa next week.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Ambassador Nebiyu Tedla said the outcome of the conference in Addis Ababa will serve as a millstone for the Fourth International Conference that will be held in Spain in 2025.

Recalled Ethiopia hosted the 3rd FFD in 2015, and the Conference endorsed the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA) as the most ambitious global financial framework to mobilize resources for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and means for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Preparatory Conference, that will be held in Addis Ababa from July 22-26, 2024 is expected to bring together approximately 1,000 ministerial and government officials, as well as senior experts from all member states, the UN, and other stakeholders.

Participants will discuss the progress and challenges encountered in implementing the AAAA, as well as identify actions and ideas needed to accelerate the mobilization of development finance for the implementation of the SDGs, the spokesperson said.

Ethiopia was chosen to host the preparatory session of the 4th FfD because of its diplomatic efforts and commitment to implementing the SDGs.

Hosting the conference also gives Ethiopia the opportunity to boost the tourism and hospitality sectors, arrange flights for conference attendees on Ethiopian Airlines, and further enhance the country's image, Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD) will take place from June 30 to 3 July 2025 in Spain.

The conference will address new and emerging issues, and the urgent need to fully implement the 2030 Agenda to support reform of the international financial architecture, according to information obtained from the UN.