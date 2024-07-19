Uganda: Kato Lubwama's Family Demand Shs300m From Lil Pazo Over 'Stolen' Irena Song

The family of the late Kato Lubwama has issued a copyright infringement notice against Yasin Mukasa, alias Lil Pazo, over his latest song "Irena Wee".

In a notice sent through their lawyers Maldes Advocates, Lubwama's family says Lil Pazo's new song was lifted from the Lubwama's original composition "Kilabe Ebiiso", and accuse Lil Paazo of infringement of intellectual property rights.

"The lyrics, rhythm and beat used in your song are a direct replica of the late Paul Kato Lubwama's original composition "Kilabe Ebiiso" and they do not only amount to Plagiarism but are actionable at law," the notice reads in part.

"The late Paul Kato Lubwama was the original composer of the song titled "Kilabe Ebiiso and the same is copyrighted under his name,"

"Our clients have since learnt of your infringement against the aforesaid copyright, through your recently song titled "Irena Weeee....", which is common place on the different media platforms and air waves both in and outside Uganda," the notice further reads.

Now, the family is demanding for a sum of Shs300 million in damages from Lil Pazo over copyright infregement, as well as 20m for legal costs.

They have also instructed Lil Pazo to immediately take down the song in question off all media platforms, offer a formal apology for the aforesaid infringement and publicize the same on all media platforms where his song is being played.

"The aforesaid demands must be adhered to within only 14 days from the date of this letter, failing which we are under stern instructions to institute legal proceedings against you at your own peril, inconvenience and costs, without further notice to you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lil Pazo's song under contention is said to be directed at fellow artist Irene Ntale. He has often expressed admiration for the "Nkubukinze" hitmaker.

In recent weeks, the "Enkudi" singer has openly expressed plans to marry Ntale if given chance by the former Swangz Avenue songbird.

However, given the latest developments, regarding the alleged piracy of Lubwama's song, it appears Lil Pazo might end up spending more time addressing the issue rather than focusing on Ntale.

Lubwama, also former Rubaga South Member of Parliament, died last year in June at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya.

He allegedly succumbed to complications resulting from his long standing heart condition.

Before his death, he had been many things, a writer, radio presenter, comedian as well as a musician.

He died at the age of 52.