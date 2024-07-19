Kenyans may face a delay in the appointment of a new cabinet after President William Ruto directed Prime Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi to oversee all ministries temporarily.

President Ruto, confronted with widespread protests that led to the dismissal of his entire executive team, except for the Deputy President and Mr Mudavadi, aims to form a broader, more acceptable cabinet.

This process will involve extensive public participation and consultations with various stakeholders to ensure the cabinet reflects Kenya's diversity.

"That pursuant to Article 152 (5) (a) of the Constitution, Hon Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, EGH, is assigned as the acting Cabinet Secretary in all vacant ministerial portfolios," the gazette notice read.

President Ruto stated that the realignment is intended to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery.

Last week, Dr Ruto dismissed his entire cabinet, including the Attorney General, following a national outcry over government inefficiency.

In Kenya, cabinet appointments are often influenced by political loyalty and contributions to the president's election campaign rather than merit or expertise.

Although the constitution advocates for a technocratic cabinet, political figures frequently occupy these positions.

Dr Ruto has faced controversy over a contentious tax bill, which sparked violent protests nationwide. The bill, perceived as burdensome by many, intensified frustrations over the government's perceived incompetence.

The president's new government aims to implement radical programmes addressing critical issues such as managing national debt, expanding job opportunities, reducing government waste and duplication, and tackling corruption.

President Ruto hopes that a revamped cabinet will restore public trust and quell the ongoing unrest.