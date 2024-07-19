Kenya Seeks Answer From Ford On 16 Funding Recipients Linked to Demos

19 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The government has written a letter to the Ford Foundation seeking beneficiaries' details of the about Sh800 million disbursed to Kenyan organizations amid links to demos.

In a letter, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei is requesting expenditures from 16 rights groups in the country, which the state believes contributed to the youth-led antigovernment protests.

He demanded detailed information on all grantees over the past year, including approved programs, project budgets, disbursed amounts, and planned disbursements.

Similarly, the Kenyan government wanted to know the activities carried out by the grants rolled by the foundation to the Kenyan based NGO's as well as any sanctions the Foundation plans to impose for violations of local laws or internal policies

"Thus, while we recognize the importance of maintaining an open civic space and respect for the principles of open government that we both share, the actions of some of your Grantees contravene the laws Kenya, including prohibition against incitement, hate speech, insurrection and mobilization using disinformation," read the letter by Sing'Oei in part to the Foundation President Darren Walker.

In July, President William Ruto publicly accused the donor of being responsible for the chaos witnessed in the country since June in what started as protests over the controversial Finance Bill.

"I am calling out Ford Foundation for sponsoring violence and anarchy in Kenya and we are telling them that they either style up or they leave," Ruto charged Monday after weeks of protests.

The demonstrations degenerated into anti-government protests demanding the exit of the president.

Similar protests were underway in most towns in the country on Tuesday.

The Ford Foundation would later denounce the accusations, saying it is not responsible for sponsoring the chaos that has left more than 40 people, mainly youths, dead.

"We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill." The foundation, which has been providing grants to civil and rights groups in Kenya for decades, emphasized its "strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking," it said.

Dozens of people have been killed since the protests started, with the deadliest incident occurring on June 25, when angry crowds stormed parliament and police responded with live bullets.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.