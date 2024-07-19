Nairobi — Kenyan and Haitian police officers have successfully recaptured a key Port-au-Prince port after a fierce gun battle with gang members who had occupied the strategic seaport since March 6, 2024.

According to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission Commander, Godfrey Otunge, the team, alongside Haitian National Police (HNP), also reclaimed control of critical infrastructure, including a public hospital previously dominated by gangs.

"The team will continue conducting its operations in Haiti after reclaiming the public hospital that was in the control of the gangs," Otunge said in a statement.

This operation followed the Haitian Prime Minister's declaration of a 30-day state of security emergency on July 17, 2024, affecting 14 cities across the nation.

"The MSS takes cognizance of this bold and decisive move by the Haitian Government to combat armed gangs and eventually eradicate violence that has crippled the State," Otunge noted.

The MSS assured the people of Haiti of their commitment to "combat the gangs and free the country from the unending crime entanglement."

Significant progress has been reported since the arrival of a second contingent of troops from Kenya on July 16, 2024.

Otunge further explained that on July 17, 2024, during a joint patrol with HNP near the White Palace, MSS forces encountered armed gang members.

"The troops engaged the thugs who escaped without any injuries reported on the security personnel side," he reported.

"The MSS and HNP are committed to adhering to internationally accepted practices and the rule of law. They are "relentlessly striving to get rid of gang activity within the city of Port-au-Prince and its environs through all available lawful means to achieve quick wins and positive impact that will guarantee access to services and peace and stability for the local populace," the commander added.

He further emphasized their ongoing efforts stating that, "The MSS in partnership with HNP continues to conduct their daily operations in efforts to stabilize Haiti while striving to reclaim critical facilities currently under the gangs."

