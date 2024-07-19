Street children who were returned from Kampala to Karamoja earlier this year are increasingly finding their way to the streets of Moroto town, causing growing concern among residents.

The community is struggling to cope with rising incidents of pick-pocketing and open defecation, among other challenges, brought about by the influx of these vulnerable children

"The number of street children in Moroto is growing by each day," Ismail Mohammed, Moroto mayor said.

Authorities and development agencies had promised to provide the children with educational opportunities when they were initially returned.

That these children would be kept in school to prevent a recurrence of their street life. However, the reality has diverged significantly from these promises.

During the day, the children can be seen roaming the streets of Moroto Municipality in search of food. At night, they find makeshift shelters in buildings under construction.

"I usually find them sleeping inside empty posho bags to prevent the cold nights," Dennis Ititang, Moroto market supervisor, said.

This daily struggle for survival has led to an increase in petty crimes and unsanitary conditions in the town.

The police have confirmed that there have been reports of theft and even rape involving the street children.

"We have heightened operations following these reports, and we are taking concrete action to address the situation," Mike Longole, Karamoja Police spokesperson, said.

Residents are urging the government and relevant agencies to fulfill their promises and implement sustainable solutions to integrate these children back to school and into society.