South Africa: A First - Opening of Parliament Takes Place On Mandela Day

After the previous elections in 2019, the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) took place in June followed by the president's inauguration and the establishment of the 6th Parliament.

In all the previous administrations, the African National Congress (ANC), won an outright majority and formed governments within a reasonable time and within the constitutionally prescribed timeframe. This year, no political party obtained a simple majority - the threshold of 50+1 - to form the government after the national and provincial elections.

The ANC, which obtained 40% of the vote from the electorate, had invited other parties with fewer seats in the National Assembly, to form the Government of National Unity (GNU). Consultation between the ANC and other political parties was protracted and cumbersome, but the first sittings of Parliament took place within the constitutionally prescribed time.

Establishing the seventh national executive of the GNU was delayed and, for the first time, the OPA was delivered in July - about 50 days after the national and provincial elections. As July is also Mandela Month, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces to convene the joint sitting of Parliament on a day that has meaning and significance - the birthday of former President Nelson Mandela.

In delivering the OPA, President Ramaphosa said: "Today, we celebrate the birth of the founding father of our nation and a global icon of peace, justice and reconciliation, President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela."

He said across South Africa and the world, millions of people commemorated Mandela Day with deeds of service and solidarity, and through their actions, they are giving life to a fundamental truth - that we derive our humanity from the humanity of others.

"Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Motho ke motho ka batho.

Muthu ndi muthu nga vhangwe vhathu. Munhu yi munhu yi vanhu," he said.

"We are reminded on this day that we have a responsibility to each other and that our well-being and happiness cannot be separated from those of our fellow woman and man. We are reminded that as we strive to progress and to prosper, we have a responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind."

He said South Africans are a diverse nation, with different histories, beliefs, cultures, and languages. Yet we are one people, and we share a common destiny. It is this common destiny that the people of South Africa have charged this Parliament and this government to consolidate and advance.

