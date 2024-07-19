South Africa: NA Rules Committee Recognizes Umkhonto Wesizwe Party As the Official Opposition

19 July 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The National Assembly (NA) Rules Committee has, during its third meeting held on Wednesday evening, resolved to officially recognize uMkhonto Wesizwe Party as the official Opposition in the House.

Section 57(2) of the Constitution provides for the recognition of the "Leader of the Opposition" and Section 32 of the NA Rules also provides for the leader of the largest opposition party in the Assembly to be recognized as the Leader of the Opposition.

Traditionally, the leader of the political party with the second-largest number of seats in the NA occupies the position of Leader of the Opposition. However, the national and provincial elections in May, which culminated in the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and with the second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, joining the GNU - the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) now becomes the official opposition.

Dr Hlophe is the leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party in the Assembly and, therefore, in line with the Constitution and the NA Rules, he becomes the Leader of the Opposition.

