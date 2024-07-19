Egypt Condemns Israeli Minister Storming Into Al-Aqsa, Knesset Rejection of Palestinian State

Egypt condemned Thursday 18/7/2024 the storming of Al-Aqsa by an Israeli minister, in tandem with the Israeli Knesset passing a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdel Atti stated that these actions represent a clear repudiation of the international legitimacy resolutions and the peace process, stressing the seriousness of this irresponsible escalation.

Egypt considered the alignment of this escalation with the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the repeated incursions into the West Bank as provocative not only for the Palestinians but also the Muslims and the entire world.

Furthermore, Egypt called on the Israeli government to respect the existing legal and historical status in Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque stands as a pure Islamic endowment.

The ministry urged the international community to carry out its responsibilities in protecting Palestinian rights, respecting Islamic and Christian sanctities, and putting an end to repeated Israeli violations.

Egypt affirmed that it will continue its tireless efforts to reach a just, permanent, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause and to establish an independent Palestinian State on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ahram Online