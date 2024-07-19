Egypt: Par'lt Accepts Resignation of MP for Being Appointed As Deputy Health Minister

Egypt's House of Representatives grants confidence to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli's government

The plenary session of Egypt's House of Representatives,at the headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, convened on Thursday to discuss the report of the Parliamentary special committee that tasked to study Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli's new government program. The session has been attended by Madbouli and about 28 ministers.

First Deputy Speaker of the parliament Ahmed Saad El-Din said that after hearing Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouli's speech regarding the government's program, and following deliberations on the report of the parliamentary special committee, the House of Representatives affirms its approval of the government's program. "The House declares its confidence in the government, its program, and the principles upon which the program is based," Saad El-Din said.

Also, the Parliament Speaker Hanafi el-Gebali announced the parliament's approval of the government's program and granting it confidence.

Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouli announced that before the commencement of the next session, the House of Representatives will receive precise and detailed timetables for the government's program over a period of 6 months. This will include outlining the legislative agenda in a manner that aligns with the lawmakers' aspirations.

Madbouli further emphasized, "We are committed to finalizing the new government program in collaboration with the House of Representatives, and providing legislative support necessary to implement the program, with ongoing work and regular monitoring."

Egypt Today