Kenya: Public Warned of Fake Diabetes Drugs Circulating in Kenya

19 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18 - The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a public warning over falsified diabetes drugs - Ozempic Pens (Semaglutide) in the Kenyan market.

According to a statement from PPB, the drugs are illegal as they are not registered for use in the Kenyan market.

The alert follows a report by INTERPOL indicating that Apidra Solostar pens (glulisine), used for treating both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, have been falsely relabeled as Ozempic Pens.

"Consequently, the Board would like to inform the public that Ozempic Pens are currently NOT registered or authorized by the Board to be placed in the Kenyan market. Therefore, any product being marketed as Ozempic Pens is illegally in the market and the Board cannot ascertain their safety, quality, and effectiveness," the statement read.

PPB has launched a rapid response initiative and heightened surveillance to determine if these falsified Ozempic Pens are circulating in Kenya. The public and healthcare professionals are cautioned against trading and distributing these falsified products.

The Board reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and encouraged continuous vigilance and prompt reporting of any suspected cases of sub-standard or falsified health products or adverse drug reactions.

PPB emphasized that its proactive measures aim to protect the health and well-being of the Kenyan public, ensuring that only safe and effective medications are available in the market.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.