Nairobi — Kenya's Foreign Office has listed sixteen Ford Foundation grantees it accuses of scheming to topple the government days after President William Ruto alleged foreign support for anti-government protests.

In a letter addressed to the US-based charitable with a stated goal of advancing human welfare, Kenya termed activities supported by Ford grantees "anarchic".

"Deeply concerning is that most of the Grantees have been at the centre of the Anti-Finance Bill protests and the subsequent anarchic mobilizations that have sought to upend the peace and security of the state," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

MFA questioned the allocation of sums totaling Sh946 million in just under thirteen months asking the Ford Foundation to "immediately clear the air" and explain the absorption of the grants in question.

"It is noteworthy that several of your Grantees below mentioned received a total of

US$ 5.78 Million between April 2023 and May 2024 - with unexplained expedited funding amounting to US$ 1.49 Million - over the last month alone," Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei stated in a letter on Thursday.

In the letter to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, Sing'Oei singled out the drastic change in the objectives of the demonstrations initially mounted against the Finance Bill.

"Despite various concessions by the Government, the demands of the protestors have morphed and escalated into attempts at toppling the country's democratically elected and constitutionally sanctioned government under the guise of the right to demonstrate and assemble," he said.

The letter by the Foreign Office days after Ford Foundation denied President Ruto's assertions on July 15 listed Africa Uncensored, an independent investigative media outlet in Nairobi, among grantees at the centre of the protests.

'Anarchic mobilizations'

The John-Allan Namu-led outfit received USD250,000 while the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) received USD600,000 according to MFA.

Sing'Oei also listed Transparency International (TI) with an allocation of USD300,000, The Institute for Social Accountability (USD200,000), National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (USD257,000) and Shinning Hope for Communities Inc (USD2,050,000).

He also listed Women's Link Worldwide (USD750,000), Africa Centre for Open Governance (USD200,000), Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya (USD250,000), Community Aid International (USD100,000) and Mzalendo Trust (USD 335,000).

Others listed are Open Institute Trust (USD100,000), Centre for Resource Mobilization and Development (USD20,000), Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (USD220,000), Usikimye (Femicide) which received USD30,000 and Citizens Advancement Initiative (USD150,000).

MFA warned that the funds risked being diverted from serving legitimate purposes to aid nefarious ends.

The ministry said the conduct of the grantees "fundamentally flouts Ford Foundation's NonLobbying Policy" raising questions on the Foundation's commitment to the policy.

SingO'ei pressed the Ford Foundation to come clean on the protests it noted bordered on an intent to adversely influence the internal political and policy processes.

To resolve the questions raised, MFA asked Ford Foundation to provide full details on its grantees and programmes approved with corresponding budgetary allocations and the status of disbursements "particularly over the last three months".

The ministry also demanded reports from grant recipients "detailing the activities carried out, the cost of these activities and their beneficiaries".

MFA also asked the Ford Foundation to share a report on compliance with its Non-Lobbying Policy "or a statement that this policy is inapplicable to its activities in the country".

Further, MFA demanded that the Ford Foundation prescribe any sanctions it would impose for breaches of the law or its internal policies.

