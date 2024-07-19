Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma, has been admitted to a Windhoek hospital.

His son, Utoni, says Nujoma was admitted on Thursday and is currently recovering.

"He was not feeling well, but he is okay now," he said on Friday.

Utoni did not disclose any further details.

The Namibian recently reported that Nujoma did not attend his late sister, Frieda Daniel's memorial last month, with sources saying this was because he was ill.

Nujoma's last public appearance was in February at former president Hage Geingob's memorial service and funeral.

His personal doctor, Tshali Ithete, in May said the founding father was in good health after being discharged from hospital a week before.