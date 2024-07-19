Kenya: Toyota Dealer Unveils Sh17.5mn Landcruiser Prado

Nairobi — Motor dealer CFAO Mobility Kenya yesterday introduced a Sh17.5 million new generation Landcruiser Prado.

The high-end car comes with new features, including a high wheelbase of 2,850mm that offers improved ground clearance.

It also boasts a 2.8-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engine and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering up to 201 horsepower and a torque of 500 Nm.

Additionally, it offers an array of assistance features for off-roading, such as a two-differential lock system that allows drivers to make the most of their adventures.

"By going back to its roots, we have focused on encapsulating the unique Land Cruiser functionality that safely transports people and luggage anywhere, the maneuverability and great off-road handling, and simplicity for repair and modification," CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said.

"We are therefore focused on ensuring that we offer the best possible mobility solutions to all our customers, and this includes those who need a vehicle that is off-road ready to enable them to get around Kenya's diverse geographical terrain."

Toyota Kenya launched operations in Kenya in the 1960s, and their vehicles are popular with the affluent, the government, and corporations.