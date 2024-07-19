Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials to UN Industrial Development Agency Boss

Rwanda's ambassador to Switzerland James Ngango on Thursday, July 18, presented his letters of credence to the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Gerd Müller.

During the ceremony held at UNIDO headquarters in Vienna, Austria, the two officials discussed ways to further strengthen the existing cooperation between Rwanda and the UN agency in the area of industrial development, including implementation of the Programme for Country Partnership.

In November 2023, the Government of Rwanda and UNIDO signed the five-year programme, which is seen as a tool towards achieving inclusive and sustainable industrial development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

It comprises the six intervention strands, namely industrial policy and capacity building, integrated agriculture value chain development, development of sustainable energy, value addition creation in the circular economy, adequate skills for Industry 4.0 and investment promotion for a diversified economy, and capacity building for youth and women.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation has the objective to promote the acceleration of industrial development and cooperation at global, regional and national, and sectoral levels.

In June, Ngango presented his letters of credence to Swiss President Viola Amherd.

He has also presented his credentials to various organisations including the United Nations in Geneva, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

Ngango was nominated as ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations in Geneva in January, replacing Marie Chantal Rwakazina.

He previously served as Minister-Counsellor in the Rwandan embassy in Switzerland and Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva.