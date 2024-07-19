Rwanda: Striker Abeddy Biramahire Signs for New Mozambican Club

19 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan striker Abeddy Biramahire has sealed a two-year deal with Mozambican top division side Clube Ferroviário de Nampula, switching from UD Songo, a club in the same country.

"I am happy to get this opportunity. I am grateful to UD Songo; they will always be on my heart and I hope they will continue to move from strength to strength," he said after the transfer.

"I will work hard to be the best that I can. It might be difficult in the first few days but I know I will deliver," he added.

Biramahire has spent a year in the Mozambican league, having joined UD Songo in 2023.

His new team Clube Ferroviário de Nampula was team founded in 1924 and has won one league title (in 2004).

Biramahire is an experienced player who has featured for several local and international clubs including Police FC, Mukura VS and AS Kigali, as well as Zambia's Buildcon, Tunisia's CS Sfaxien and Oman's Al-Suwaiq.

