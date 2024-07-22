Namibia: Matengu Re-Elected As President of Pan-African University Council

University of Namibia vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu has been re-elected as the president of the Pan-African University (PAU) council for another three-year term.

This was confirmed Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation executive director Penda Naanda.

Naanda says Matengu was re-elected by the African Union executive council.

According to Naanda, Matengu's first term is coming to an end in October 2024, and he will continue to lead the PAU council until October 2027.

The Namibian government congratulated Matengu for his outstanding re-election.

"In the same vein, the government of the Republic of Namibia extends its appreciation to the African Union member states for the trust and confidence placed in Matengu to carry on the vision he started in strengthening the administration and governance of the PAU," Naanda says.

The PAU was established in July 2010 by the heads of states and the government of the African Union.

Its goal is to provide high-quality education, research and innovation across Africa.

The PAU has five institutes across the continent including the Institute for Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation, hosted by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Kenya, and The Institute for Life and Earth Sciences, hosted by the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

Others are The Institute for Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences hosted by the University of Yaoundé II in Cameroon, The Institute for Water and Energy Sciences hosted by the University of Tlemcen in Algeria and The Institute for Space Sciences to be hosted by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa, but it is yet to be operationalised.