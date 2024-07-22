Africa: Kenya - FAJ Strongly Condemns Assaults On Kenyan Journalists, Calls for Immediate Action

press release

During the anti-government protests in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Kariuki was shot three times by police in what appears to be a targeted attack. Meanwhile, veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was abducted and later released with an absurd explanation that it was a case of 'mistaken identity'.

Furthermore, the Kenyan government's deliberate refusal to pay media houses for commercials, thereby weakening these vital institutions, is a blatant attempt to stifle the media and undermine media viability, ultimately denying journalists the opportunity to be decently remunerated.

"The recent violent and unlawful attacks on journalists in Kenya are not only abhorrent but a direct threat to democracy and make the truth the casualty of the crisis in the country, said FAJ President, Omar Faruk Osman. ' We demand immediate accountability for these actions and urge the Kenyan government to protect journalists who risk their lives to keep the public informed. Journalists must not be the target of misplaced anger. Solidarity with our Kenyan colleagues is paramount, and we will continue to support their fight for justice and press freedom".

FAJ extends its deepest solidarity to its affiliate, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), and all journalists in Kenya. The Federation supports KUJ's condemnation of the attacks on journalists and demands accountability. FAJ echoes its call for action against those involved and for measures to ensure the safety and freedom of journalists across the country.

Journalists play a crucial role in informing the public and holding those in power accountable in this time of crisis. Any attack on them is an attack on democracy and must be met with strong and decisive action. FAJ stands with KUJ and all Kenyan journalists in their fight for justice and press freedom.

