Kenya: Don't Be Negative, Ruto Has Done Exemplary Things - Gachagua

Mwea — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to shun negativity and appreciate the development strides achieved by the Ruto Administration, even as they criticise it.

Reaffirming the Government's commitment to rebuild the economy and lower the cost of living, Gachagua said the President has performed exemplary well in enhancing good governance and accountability, improving food production, streamlining the education systems and transport infrastructure and he needs support and acknowledgement on the progress.

"Let us not be negative throughout. There are exemplary things that the Government has done in development of the Nation. For instance, employment of 56,000 teachers in one year, streamlining the CBC education system, waiver of coffee debts and resuming construction of stalled road projects," said the Deputy President.

He spoke in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on Saturday at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church at the Mwea Cathedral during Consecration and Installation of the Regional Bishop Samuel Karimi and ordination of 33 other church ministers.

He was accompanied by his wife Pastor Dorcas, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa, Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia together with former MPs Alfred Nderitu, Peter Gitau, Kabinga Wachira Thayu and Wangui Ngirichi among other political leaders. MCAs led by the host Thiba Ward Representative Joseph Kiragu were also present.

'Call off protests'

Gachagua also asked young people to call off peaceful protests to guard against infiltration by criminals looted shops and destroyed property recently.

"To Gen-Z, we have heard you; you spoke clearly. But when you protest peacefully, goons hijacking. You do not have to protest anymore. The President listened and heard you. Do not let people with criminal intent to take advantage of the protest and cause mayhem and chaos and loot shops," he said.

"The Government is working on all the issues. We will also accelerate distribution of the subsidized fertilizer to rice farmers".

The Deputy President added that the Government will control the invasive snails and rats that have been ravaging Mwea Rice Fields to promote food production.

The Deputy President was responding to a complaint by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina that the snails and rats have been a big threat to the rice production in the irrigation scheme.

"We know the challenges in Mwea including those of snails and mice and the Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr Paul Rono will act on the issues. The Government will also ensure rice farmers benefit and have access to the subsidized fertiliser whose price is Sh2,500," Gachagua said.

Integrity in saccos

He added that the Government is pushing for amendment of cooperatives' regulations to enhance integrity and accountability of Saccos.

Pastor Dorcas urged the Church to be in the frontline in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse. She commended the many clergy who had taken the call to fight addictions and opened their places of worship for hundreds of men lost in the vice.

"Let the church be in the frontline in the fight against alcohol and drugs. I commend those who have already taken up this fight," said Pastor Dorcas.

The PEFA Church in Donholm, Nairobi County, was one of the first churches in Kenya that partnered with the Boy Child Program under community-based rehabilitation where hundreds of men were reformed, and mentored from a life of alcohol and drugs.

The Deputy President asked County commissioners and police bosses to ignore politicians hindering the war on illicit brews, saying the menace must be stopped.

