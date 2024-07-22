Kenya: WFP Introduces Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato to Supplement School Feeding Program in Nyatike

Migori — The World Food Programme (WFP) is championing food security measures to ensure the sustainability of school feeding programmes in the semi-arid region of Nyatike Sub County.

The introduction of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potatoes (OFSP) by WFP to supplement other foods children eat in schools has ensured child dropout reduction and retention of learners in the semi-arid region.

Nyatike is one of the affected areas in child drop out with Migori County accounting for between 10-15 percent of child drop out.

One of the major reasons for child dropout has been attributed to the lack of school feeding programmes that forces children to child labour to supplement their parent's income.

WFP began the introduction of the OFSP in BL Tezza Special School in Nyatike where the organisation has been training teachers and parents on various food products that can be made from OFSP.

The WFP has been working with the Ministry of Education to provide school meals to 1.6 million children.

World Food Programme official Judy Ndung'u while speaking at the school said that OFSP was a good choice for schools due to its richness in nutrients especially vitamin A, making it ideal for child development and growth.

Ndung'u said OFSP was also ideal for Nyatike and Migori as a whole as it is drought tolerant making it an alternative food source for the community.

She added that the introduction of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potatoes will sharpen the learner's agricultural education, diversity in crop production, good eating habits and societal behaviour change in crop production.

BL Tezza Special School Director Millicent Kasienes welcomed the OFSP programme saying that most schools in the area depend on farming to feed children in schools.

Kasienes disclosed that the school has partnered with Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA), Potato Centre and WFP to ensure school feeding programme sustainability.

According to International Potato Center (CIP) official Sammy Agili, they have also introduced the OFSP variety in Awendo and Kuria Sub Counties to boost the economic welfare of the communities.

Wajir, Garissa and Tana River have also benefited from the OFSP variety that tends to do well in harsher conditions; and semi-arid regions.

