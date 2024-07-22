Africa: The America S*** Show Vs the South Africa S*** Show

22 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Malibongwe Tyilo

I've spent a lot of time in introspection, almost a full minute, reflecting and asking myself the tough questions: am I an Ass-man or Sass-man?

Dear fans of the South Africa S*** Show (Sass), dear sassies, my dearest sassmen, sasswomen, and gendersassy folk.

I must apologise, I've missed a few episodes of our favourite show in recent weeks. Blame it all on what is undoubtedly the biggest show on the planet right now, the America S*** Show (Ass). I totally got distracted by that big Ass and I have failed you in my role as our country's most important living or unliving television soapie critic.

I can't even completely blame the brilliant writers on Sass for my lack of interest. From the bits I've caught here and there, it seems those talented scribes are still amazing as ever. That said, there's always room for improvement, and I have thoughts, which I will share in a moment.

But first, to continue my apology tour: yes, I understand as much as the next man that we live in an era of multitasking, and that we should be at the ready, jumping from one task to the next. And of course, by that logic, just because I couldn't keep my eyes off that big Ass and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.